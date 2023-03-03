Rakesh Subramanian Sells 3,692 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $267,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,123.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ceridian HCM Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $73.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.
