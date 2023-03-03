REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.75

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 5th. This is an increase from REA Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.59.

REA Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at REA Group

In other news, insider Owen Wilson 19,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th.

About REA Group

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

