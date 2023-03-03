RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of RDHL opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.27.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 9,208.02%. Research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Read More
