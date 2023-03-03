RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of RDHL opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 9,208.02%. Research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 44.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

