Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eventbrite, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eventbrite in a report issued on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eventbrite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday.

Eventbrite Trading Down 2.7 %

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EB. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.