Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) EVP Jeannine J. Lane Sells 14,903 Shares of Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Resideo Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %
REZI stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.96.
Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Resideo Technologies Company Profile
Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.
Recommended Stories
