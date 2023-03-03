Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) EVP Jeannine J. Lane Sells 14,903 Shares of Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

REZI stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 327,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 48,449 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 51,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.