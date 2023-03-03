Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rightscorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RIHT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 31,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,324. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Rightscorp has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Get Rightscorp alerts:

About Rightscorp

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Rightscorp, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics and litigation services to support artists and owners of copyrighted intellectual property. Its technology system monitors the global peer-to-peer file sharing networks to seek out and find illegally downloaded digital media. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Rightscorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightscorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.