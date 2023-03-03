Roth Mkm Cuts Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Price Target to $5.50

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SMSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $77.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

