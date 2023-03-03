Rotork (LON:ROR) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.22) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.22) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rotork to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.10) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($3.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rotork presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 352.50 ($4.25).

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 327.60 ($3.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3,640.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.20 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342.80 ($4.14). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 324.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 285.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Rotork Increases Dividend

About Rotork

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Rotork’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

(Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.