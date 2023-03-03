Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$69.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BOWFF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday.

Stock Up 0.5 %

BOWFF opened at $43.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

