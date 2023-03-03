Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to C$86.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $54.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03. Onex has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 32.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.

