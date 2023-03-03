Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $19.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.44.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $16.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $890,239.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,470.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $262,682.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,555.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $890,239.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,470.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,421,747 shares of company stock valued at $19,065,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,557,000. Lmdagg L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,923,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after buying an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4,795.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,237,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 1,211,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

