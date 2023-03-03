Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

RY stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $114.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $138.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after buying an additional 2,687,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,824,000 after buying an additional 1,191,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,999,000 after buying an additional 2,392,959 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,089,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,647,000 after buying an additional 683,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after buying an additional 12,610,726 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

