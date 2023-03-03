Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $182.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $186.59 on Friday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.65.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

