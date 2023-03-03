Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €18.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.13) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Performance

HelloFresh stock opened at €19.75 ($21.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.61. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €19.94 ($21.21) and a 1-year high of €48.90 ($52.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is €22.84 and its 200 day moving average is €23.51.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.