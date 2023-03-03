Scotiabank Increases Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$51.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $33.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

