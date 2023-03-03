Scotiabank Trims Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Target Price to C$10.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.57.
Fiera Capital Stock Performance
Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$8.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$729.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.94. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$8.17 and a 52 week high of C$10.77.
Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement
About Fiera Capital
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
