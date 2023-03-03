Scotiabank Trims Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Target Price to C$10.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.57.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$8.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$729.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.94. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$8.17 and a 52 week high of C$10.77.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

About Fiera Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.36%.

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.