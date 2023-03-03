Serco Group’s (SRP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 217 ($2.62) price target on the stock.

SRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.65) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 210 ($2.53) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 205.29 ($2.48).

Serco Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 162.10 ($1.96) on Tuesday. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 199 ($2.40). The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,246.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 153.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 161.08.

Serco Group Increases Dividend

About Serco Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,307.69%.

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

