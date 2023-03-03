Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,987 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.04) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.41) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,950 ($35.60) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($34.99) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a top pick rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.82) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,947.45 ($35.57).

SHEL opened at GBX 2,604.50 ($31.43) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,423.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,356.55. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,606.50 ($31.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £180.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.32, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,021.05%.

In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 8,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($29.18) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($240,282.73). Also, insider Wael Sawan bought 7,213 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($29.95) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($216,033.14). 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

