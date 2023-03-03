Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.03.
Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $24.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $32.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,661 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $501,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,490,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after acquiring an additional 555,100 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.
