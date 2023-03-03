Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Rises By 24.4%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 327,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZF opened at $24.51 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

