Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Rises By 24.4%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 327,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.0 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZF opened at $24.51 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
