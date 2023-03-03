Short Interest in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Rises By 170.4%

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 170.4% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CEN stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Institutional Trading of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $196,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

