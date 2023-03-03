Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.71.

SIEGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($95.74) to €94.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.6706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. This represents a yield of 2.19%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

