SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Insider Bradley Ferguson Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) insider Bradley Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,576.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bradley Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, Bradley Ferguson sold 40,185 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $315,050.40.
SkyWater Technology Stock Performance
Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $20.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
Featured Stories
