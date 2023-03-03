SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Insider Bradley Ferguson Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) insider Bradley Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,576.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bradley Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Bradley Ferguson sold 40,185 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $315,050.40.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

