Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWKS. TheStreet raised Skyworks Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.26.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $111.79 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average is $98.05. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.