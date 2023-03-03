SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Shares of SLRC opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $830.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $18.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 455.56%.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 59,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $892,188.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,249,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,804,891.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 145,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 364,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

