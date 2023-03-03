Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $11.19 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Snap Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

Insider Activity at Snap

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 491,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 491,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,999.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,216,593 shares of company stock worth $13,050,687. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,640 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

