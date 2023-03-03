SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFTBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SoftBank Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut shares of SoftBank Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

SoftBank Group Price Performance

SoftBank Group stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. SoftBank Group has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.