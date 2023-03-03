Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) vs. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Head to Head Contrast

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $127.59 million 0.34 -$26.22 million $0.19 12.25 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $888.00 million 1.30 $169.36 million $0.43 6.98

Volatility and Risk

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sotherly Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels 7.33% 38.18% 2.78% Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sotherly Hotels and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sotherly Hotels currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.06%. Given Sotherly Hotels’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sotherly Hotels is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Summary

Sotherly Hotels beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

