Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Source Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Source Capital during the third quarter worth about $572,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

