Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.
Source Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years.
Source Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $42.50.
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
