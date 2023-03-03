Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) VP Damon Christopher Ward Sells 685 Shares

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) VP Damon Christopher Ward sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $23,598.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after buying an additional 4,525,393 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,156,000 after buying an additional 1,712,240 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after buying an additional 1,442,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,025,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.