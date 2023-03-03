Stagwell’s (STGW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of STGW stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. Stagwell has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Stagwell Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stagwell during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.