Stagwell’s (STGW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.
Stagwell Trading Up 11.6 %
Shares of STGW stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. Stagwell has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Stagwell Company Profile
Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.
