Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 20.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Trading Up 5.1 %

SFIX stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 62.71% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

