StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Performance

Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of -0.37.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

