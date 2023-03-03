StockNews.com Lowers World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $27.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Institutional Trading of World Fuel Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 405,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Stories

