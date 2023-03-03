StockNews.com Upgrades Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.06.
