StockNews.com Upgrades Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.06.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

