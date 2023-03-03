StockNews.com Upgrades Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.87) to €2.50 ($2.66) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.
Telefónica Price Performance
TEF stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.
About Telefónica
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
