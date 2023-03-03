Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($81.91) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €119.00 ($126.60) target price on shares of Stratec in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($105.32) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($103.19) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research note on Wednesday.

Stratec Stock Performance

Shares of Stratec stock opened at €75.10 ($79.89) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.30. Stratec has a 12 month low of €72.70 ($77.34) and a 12 month high of €130.60 ($138.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

