Symbol (XYM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $208.57 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a total market cap of $208.57 million and $832,609.16 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

