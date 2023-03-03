Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives $34.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SYRS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $3.76 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
