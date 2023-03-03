Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) vs. Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Financial Comparison

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience -5.84% 4.00% 1.99% Talis Biomedical -2,119.66% -59.90% -50.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Harvard Bioscience has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talis Biomedical has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Talis Biomedical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience $118.90 million 0.93 -$290,000.00 ($0.17) -15.59 Talis Biomedical $8.19 million 1.89 -$192.04 million N/A N/A

Harvard Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Harvard Bioscience and Talis Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 Talis Biomedical 2 0 0 0 1.00

Harvard Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.94%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 160.19%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Harvard Bioscience.

Summary

Harvard Bioscience beats Talis Biomedical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force. The company was founded by Dr. William T. Porter in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition, it develops Talis One assay kit for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A, influenza B, and respiratory syncytial virus. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

