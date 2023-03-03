TD Securities Lowers Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$19.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.75 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CROMF opened at $11.89 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

