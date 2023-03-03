Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

