Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Grocery Outlet in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $27.29 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $3,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $177,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.