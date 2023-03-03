Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells $306,060.58 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $306,060.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tenable Price Performance
Shares of TENB opened at $44.58 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenable (TENB)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.