The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.45

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ESCT stock opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.03) on Friday. The European Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122.10 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.50 ($2.09). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 160.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of £675.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.55 and a beta of 1.38.

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

