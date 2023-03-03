The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 740 Price Target for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 740 ($8.93) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 630 ($7.60) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 590 ($7.12) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.64) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.45) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 550 ($6.64) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

Shares of LON:BP.B opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.12) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.84. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 187 ($2.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The firm has a market cap of £35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.64.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.