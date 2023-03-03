The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) CAO Christopher F. Carroll Sells 16,507 Shares of Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,085,000 after buying an additional 302,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after acquiring an additional 226,086 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,027,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after buying an additional 2,774,011 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,275,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,981,000 after acquiring an additional 815,502 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

