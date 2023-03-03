The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $15.07 on Monday. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $20.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.73 million, a PE ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

