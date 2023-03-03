The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.00.
The Pennant Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $15.07 on Monday. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $20.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.73 million, a PE ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group
The Pennant Group Company Profile
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.