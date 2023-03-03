Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$170.00 price target on the stock.

TRI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Thomson Reuters to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI opened at C$164.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$119.23 and a 12-month high of C$167.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$159.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$151.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.13. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.4051609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.