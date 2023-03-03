Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of TXP opened at GBX 72 ($0.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Touchstone Exploration has a one year low of GBX 51 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £167.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,600.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.33.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

